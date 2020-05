Pauley Perrette Reacts to Broke Cancellation, Says CBS Sitcom "Healed" Her



Added: 07.05.2020 14:23 | 7 views | 0 comments



Broke won't be coming back for a second season, but the CBS comedy left quite an impact on star Pauley Perrette. "About the 'limited series' #BROKE Many new episodes are... Broke won't be coming back for a second season, but the CBS comedy left quite an impact on star Pauley Perrette. "About the 'limited series' #BROKE Many new episodes are... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA