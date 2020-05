See Adele's Evolution From Indie Singer to World-Famous Superstar



Added: 06.05.2020 22:57 | 12 views | 0 comments



Like her music, Adele never fails to disappoint. When the singer first emerged on the music scene in 2008, she was nothing but the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first... Like her music, Adele never fails to disappoint. When the singer first emerged on the music scene in 2008, she was nothing but the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Music Tags: Adele