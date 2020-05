Nick Cordero Endured a "Rocky Night" After Doctors Remove Infection From His Lungs



Added: 06.05.2020 0:55 | 5 views | 0 comments



Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero had "a little bit of a rocky night" after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed infection from his lungs. Kloots' latest... Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero had "a little bit of a rocky night" after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed infection from his lungs. Kloots' latest... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA