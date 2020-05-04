Singer Cady Groves Dead at 30



Added: 04.05.2020 12:36 | 9 views | 0 comments



Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30. The "This Little Girl" artist's death was confirmed by her brother, Cody Groves, over the weekend. After... Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has passed away at the age of 30. The "This Little Girl" artist's death was confirmed by her brother, Cody Groves, over the weekend. After... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA