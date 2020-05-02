Lili Reinhart Defends Cole Sprouse From "Vile" and "Abusive" Cyber Bullies



Added: 02.05.2020 2:33 | 14 views | 0 comments



Lili Reinhart is not going to sit by idly while people drag her boyfriend Cole Sprouse's name through the mud. She took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to give cyber bullies a piece of... Lili Reinhart is not going to sit by idly while people drag her boyfriend Cole Sprouse's name through the mud. She took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to give cyber bullies a piece of... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA