See Rent's Original Broadway Cast Then and Now



Added: 29.04.2020 17:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



It's been a lot more than just 525,600 minutes since RENT first made its Broadway debut. The iconic and beloved rock opera, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La BohÃ¨me... It's been a lot more than just 525,600 minutes since RENT first made its Broadway debut. The iconic and beloved rock opera, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La BohÃ¨me... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA