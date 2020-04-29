Slumdog Millionaire's Irrfan Khan Dead at 53



Irrfan Khan has passed away. The beloved actor, who starred in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died on Wednesday at the age of 53. "It's saddening that this day, we... Irrfan Khan has passed away. The beloved actor, who starred in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, died on Wednesday at the age of 53. "It's saddening that this day, we... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA