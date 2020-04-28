Chris Cuomo Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus



Added: 28.04.2020 13:44 | 8 views | 0 comments



Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health. The CNN anchor shared the news on Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle. "I... Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health. The CNN anchor shared the news on Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle. "I... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA