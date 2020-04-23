Rapper Fred The Godson Dead at 35 From Coronavirus



Fred The Godson has passed away at the age of 35 after battling coronavirus, his rep confirmed to Complex. As news of the rapper's death emerged on Thursday, friends and fans took to... Fred The Godson has passed away at the age of 35 after battling coronavirus, his rep confirmed to Complex. As news of the rapper's death emerged on Thursday, friends and fans took to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA