Val Chmerkovskiy Gets a Quarantine Hair Transformation Thanks to Wife Jenna Johnson



Added: 22.04.2020 16:13 | 10 views | 0 comments



Val Chmerkovskiy has a lot less hair thanks to wife Jenna Johnson. The ballroom pro has officially joined the many stars who have undergone a hair transformation while isolating during... Val Chmerkovskiy has a lot less hair thanks to wife Jenna Johnson. The ballroom pro has officially joined the many stars who have undergone a hair transformation while isolating during... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA