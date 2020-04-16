Daily Pop Is Back: Watch Live Here!



Daily Pop is back! E!'s daily news show hosted by Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart will be livestreaming right here weekdays at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. We'll be... Daily Pop is back! E!'s daily news show hosted by Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart will be livestreaming right here weekdays at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. We'll be... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA