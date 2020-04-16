Princess Beatrice Cancels Royal Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will no longer be getting married in May. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York has canceled wedding plans for next month...