Pretty Little Love: Inside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel's Romance



Added: 10.04.2020 14:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Turns out Shay Mitchell is a good secret keeper. Because when the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she was expecting last June, the general reaction from the public was a collective,... Turns out Shay Mitchell is a good secret keeper. Because when the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she was expecting last June, the general reaction from the public was a collective,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Shay Mitchell