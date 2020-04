Where These Iconic TV Props Are Now--and Which Stars Stole Them!



Added: 09.04.2020 17:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



When some people leave their job they might swipe a stapler or even a mug. But when an actor's show ends they could end up snagging a priceless couch. That's what one Full House... When some people leave their job they might swipe a stapler or even a mug. But when an actor's show ends they could end up snagging a priceless couch. That's what one Full House... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: SWIFT