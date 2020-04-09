The Masked Singer Unmasks the Kangaroo



Added: 09.04.2020 2:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Well the internet sure was right about this one. Jordyn Woods was just revealed as the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, proving to us that we have never ever heard the former Kardashian... Well the internet sure was right about this one. Jordyn Woods was just revealed as the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, proving to us that we have never ever heard the former Kardashian... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA