Tyler Perry Buys Groceries for Seniors at Dozens of Supermarkets



Added: 09.04.2020 2:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Tyler Perry is showing up for his community when they need it most. The comedian and director picked up the tab at 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area on Wednesday, April...