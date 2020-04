Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Welcome Baby No. 2



Added: 08.04.2020 18:46 | 7 views | 0 comments



As Andy Grammer likes to sing: It's good to be alive right about now! Congratulations are in order for the singer and his wife Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together... As Andy Grammer likes to sing: It's good to be alive right about now! Congratulations are in order for the singer and his wife Aijia Grammer who welcomed their second child together... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA