Read Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek Farewell Letter and See the Wedding Album



Added: 08.04.2020 16:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Schitt's Creek ended by giving everyone a "Happy Ending," in more ways than one for David (Dan Levy). The series finale featured the anticipated wedding of David and Patrick (Noah... Schitt's Creek ended by giving everyone a "Happy Ending," in more ways than one for David (Dan Levy). The series finale featured the anticipated wedding of David and Patrick (Noah... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA