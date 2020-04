Watch Stephen Colbert Shock Chance the Rapper as He Performs "Sunday Candy"



Added: 07.04.2020 14:38 | 6 views | 0 comments



Looks like Chance the Rapper has some competition. On Monday, the "Hot Shower" rapper caught up with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and gave the late night host an update on how... Looks like Chance the Rapper has some competition. On Monday, the "Hot Shower" rapper caught up with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and gave the late night host an update on how... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA