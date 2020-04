Ew David, These Are Some of Schitt's Creek's Best Quotes



Added: 07.04.2020 3:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican! That's just one of many bits of dialogue from the beloved Schitt's Creek we're going to find ourselves missing as the show... David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican! That's just one of many bits of dialogue from the beloved Schitt's Creek we're going to find ourselves missing as the show... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA