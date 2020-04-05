20 Fascinating Facts About Pink



Added: 05.04.2020 0:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



It's been 20 years since we first met Pink. When her debut album Can't Take Me Home arrived on the scene on April 4, 2000, it heralded the arrival of pop music's biggest... It's been 20 years since we first met Pink. When her debut album Can't Take Me Home arrived on the scene on April 4, 2000, it heralded the arrival of pop music's biggest... More in www.eonline.com » Pink, Music Tags: SPA