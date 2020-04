Kennedy Granddaughter and Her 8-Year-Old Son Missing After Canoeing Accident



Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon are missing after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay. According to the Anne Arundel...