Watch Jonathan Van Ness Virtually Officiate a Couple's Wedding



Added: 02.04.2020 19:38 | 16 views | 0 comments



Here comes the bride, henny! Jonathan Van Ness helped one lucky couple say "I do" via FaceTime after learning that they had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.... Here comes the bride, henny! Jonathan Van Ness helped one lucky couple say "I do" via FaceTime after learning that they had to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Couples