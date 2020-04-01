Empire Series Finale Coming Early After Coronavirus Production Shutdown



The curtain is closing on Empire earlier than expected. The Fox drama, now in its sixth and final season, shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus spread and will not start back up and... The curtain is closing on Empire earlier than expected. The Fox drama, now in its sixth and final season, shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus spread and will not start back up and... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA