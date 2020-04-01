Vampire Diaries' Matthew Davis Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano



Added: 01.04.2020 12:35 | 9 views | 0 comments



Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano! The Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor announced that he has welcomed his first child with his wife, a baby girl... Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano! The Vampire Diaries alum and Legacies actor announced that he has welcomed his first child with his wife, a baby girl... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA