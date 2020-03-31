The Masked Singer's Kangaroo Gets Mad as Hell in New Performance



Added: 31.03.2020 19:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



The Kangaroo isn't ready to make nice just yet. This week, The Masked Singer moves on to the Super Nine, uniting the three singers from each of the three groups we've met so far... The Kangaroo isn't ready to make nice just yet. This week, The Masked Singer moves on to the Super Nine, uniting the three singers from each of the three groups we've met so far... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA