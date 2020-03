The Good Doctor Loses 2 Docs Ahead of Season 4



Added: 31.03.2020 14:12 | 12 views | 0 comments



The Good Doctor will be down not one, but two characters when season four premieres. Warning, spoilers follow. In the season three finale, The Good Doctor said goodbye to Nicholas... The Good Doctor will be down not one, but two characters when season four premieres. Warning, spoilers follow. In the season three finale, The Good Doctor said goodbye to Nicholas... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Oil