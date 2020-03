BTS Postpones North American Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



Added: 27.03.2020 17:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold. Just less than a month before they were scheduled to kick off their Map of the Soul tour in Calif., BTS has... The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold. Just less than a month before they were scheduled to kick off their Map of the Soul tour in Calif., BTS has... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Grammy Awards Tags: Hollywood