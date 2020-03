Stassi Schroeder Is "Embarrassed" After Kristen Doute Twitter Feud



Added: 27.03.2020 17:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Stassi Schroeder wants to be straight up: She is not a fan of Twitter feuds. Earlier this week, viewers watched the Next Level Basic author and Katie Maloney get into a heated... Stassi Schroeder wants to be straight up: She is not a fan of Twitter feuds. Earlier this week, viewers watched the Next Level Basic author and Katie Maloney get into a heated... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: EU