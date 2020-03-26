Ralph Lauren Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts



Ralph Lauren is giving back those in need. On Thursday, the famous designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will be donating $10 million towards coronavirus relief...