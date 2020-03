Colton Underwood Reveals Lifelong Struggle With His Sexuality



Colton Underwood is not holding back in his new autobiography. In his new book The First Time, the former Bachelor front man is opening up about his struggles with his sexuality.... Colton Underwood is not holding back in his new autobiography. In his new book The First Time, the former Bachelor front man is opening up about his struggles with his sexuality....