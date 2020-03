Cheer's Jerry Harris Is Here to Brighten Your Day With Inspiring Mat Talk



Added: 24.03.2020 18:37 | 19 views | 0 comments



Jerry Harris is here to cheer you up. On Tuesday, the Cheer star boosted everyone's spirits with a heartwarming message. In a video shared by the official Navarro College Cheer... Jerry Harris is here to cheer you up. On Tuesday, the Cheer star boosted everyone's spirits with a heartwarming message. In a video shared by the official Navarro College Cheer... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA