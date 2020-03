Presley Gerber Debuts Massive 2nd Face Tattoo



Added: 17.03.2020 17:20 | 9 views | 0 comments



Presley Gerber has some new ink. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another face tattoo and debuted his new ink on Instagram. This time around, Cindy Crawford and Rande... Presley Gerber has some new ink. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another face tattoo and debuted his new ink on Instagram. This time around, Cindy Crawford and Rande... More in www.eonline.com » Cindy Crawford Tags: SPA