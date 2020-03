Jimmy Fallon's "Wash Your Hands" Song Brings the Biggest Smile to His Kid's Faces



Added: 16.03.2020 22:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



Sick of hand-washing? This song may just change your mind! As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon decided to turn... Sick of hand-washing? This song may just change your mind! As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon decided to turn... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA