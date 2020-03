Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures



Fiona the Hippo is coming to a screen near you. On Monday, The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that the beloved 3-year-old hippo is set to star in its new Home Safari... Fiona the Hippo is coming to a screen near you. On Monday, The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that the beloved 3-year-old hippo is set to star in its new Home Safari... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA