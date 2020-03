James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social media overnight.