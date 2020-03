You Have to See Kulture's Adorable Reaction to Cardi B Singing



Added: 13.03.2020 16:08 | 6 views | 0 comments



Get ready for cuteness overload! Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself singing to her daughter Kulture. "I really love you," the 27-year-old... Get ready for cuteness overload! Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself singing to her daughter Kulture. "I really love you," the 27-year-old... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA