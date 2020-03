Queer Eye Renewed for Season 6 and Heading to Texas



Added: 11.03.2020 19:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



The Fab Five are about to find out if everything really is bigger in Texas. That's right, Queer Eye is coming back for season six on Netflix and heading to the Lone Star state. The news comes... The Fab Five are about to find out if everything really is bigger in Texas. That's right, Queer Eye is coming back for season six on Netflix and heading to the Lone Star state. The news comes... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Texas Tags: Netflix