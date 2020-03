IHOP's Delicious Menu Update Will Have You Drooling



Added: 02.03.2020 20:33 | 12 views | 0 comments



Is this for cereal? On Monday, IHOP unveiled its latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the... Is this for cereal? On Monday, IHOP unveiled its latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA