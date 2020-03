The New Gossip Girl Has a Lead in Emily Alyn Lind



Meet the new it girl of the Upper East Side. Emily Alyn Lind has been cast in a lead role in the new Gossip Girl, which is heading to HBO Max. Lind will play Audrey, a teen in a long...