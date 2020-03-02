All-Time Memorable Moments From James Lipton's Inside the Actors Studio



Added: 02.03.2020 19:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



If heaven exists, God may be the one fielding questions right now at the pearly gates. James Lipton, the actor turned sage interlocutor who interviewed hundreds of actors and entertainers... If heaven exists, God may be the one fielding questions right now at the pearly gates. James Lipton, the actor turned sage interlocutor who interviewed hundreds of actors and entertainers... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA