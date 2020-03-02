Today's Savannah Guthrie Reveals Hoda Kotb Has the Flu



Added: 02.03.2020 18:27 | 8 views | 0 comments



Morning show viewers may be waking up without a familiar face this week. On Monday's episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat in the anchor chairs to deliver the top... Morning show viewers may be waking up without a familiar face this week. On Monday's episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat in the anchor chairs to deliver the top... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA