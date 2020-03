Inside the Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dead at 93



Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Lipton. The creator and host of the hit Bravo series Inside the Actors Studio has died, his wife Kedakai Turner confirmed to The Hollywood... Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Lipton. The creator and host of the hit Bravo series Inside the Actors Studio has died, his wife Kedakai Turner confirmed to The Hollywood... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Hollywood