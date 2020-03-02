Judge Judy Ending After Season 25



Added: 02.03.2020 13:05 | 9 views | 0 comments



The verdict is in: The popular courtroom TV show, Judge Judy, is ending after its upcoming 25th season. Judge Judith Sheindlin, the star of the program, announced the news on Monday's... The verdict is in: The popular courtroom TV show, Judge Judy, is ending after its upcoming 25th season. Judge Judith Sheindlin, the star of the program, announced the news on Monday's... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: PC