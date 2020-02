America Ferrera Leaving Superstore After Season 5



Added: 28.02.2020 19:48 | 10 views | 0 comments



Superstore will be down an employee after the fifth season. E! News has learned America Ferrera is exiting the NBC comedy at the end of the 2020 season wrapping up Thursday, April... Superstore will be down an employee after the fifth season. E! News has learned America Ferrera is exiting the NBC comedy at the end of the 2020 season wrapping up Thursday, April... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, America Ferrera Tags: Employees