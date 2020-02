Dear Grey's Anatomy, Please Don't Kill Intern Beanie Feldstein



Grey's Anatomy is getting a new, very familiar intern. Beanie Feldstein is joining the show tonight as Tess Desmond, an intern who Richard is training during a crossovery blizzard.... Grey's Anatomy is getting a new, very familiar intern. Beanie Feldstein is joining the show tonight as Tess Desmond, an intern who Richard is training during a crossovery blizzard.... More in www.eonline.com »