LeeAnne Locken Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas After 4 Seasons



Added: 26.02.2020 3:09 | 12 views | 0 comments



The carny is saying goodbye to Dallas. LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas after four seasons, E! News can confirm. She's been a cast member since day one,... The carny is saying goodbye to Dallas. LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas after four seasons, E! News can confirm. She's been a cast member since day one,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA