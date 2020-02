Katherine Johnson Dies at 101: NASA Pays Tribute to Legendary Mathematician



Mathematician Katherine Johnson has passed away at the age of 101. NASA has shared the heartbreaking news that Johnson, who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film Hidden Figures,... Mathematician Katherine Johnson has passed away at the age of 101. NASA has shared the heartbreaking news that Johnson, who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film Hidden Figures,... More in www.eonline.com » NASA Tags: SPA