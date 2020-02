Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child



Added: 22.02.2020 23:54 | 16 views | 0 comments



Quentin Tarantino has a big reason to get out a camera. The acclaimed 56-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together after she gave birth on... Quentin Tarantino has a big reason to get out a camera. The acclaimed 56-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together after she gave birth on... More in www.eonline.com » Quentin Tarantino Tags: SPA