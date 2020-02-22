21 Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Welcome Daughter Rosie



There's a new member of the 21 Pilots family! Over a week ago, on February 9 Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, gave birth to the most precious little girl, whom they named Rosie...